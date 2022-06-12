A Look At Duke’s Rebuilt Roster

With the addition of Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison, Duke’s roster is likely complete. It’s the first roster Jon Scheyer will coach so it’s worth looking at.

There are only three returnees: Keenan Worthington, Jaylen Blakes and Jeremy Roach. Scheyer brings in a big freshman class with seven, well, fresh faces.

But he’s also bringing in four transfers: Kale Catchings from Harvard, Ryan Young from Northwestern, Max Johns from Princeton and Jacob Grandison from Illinois. We’d guess that Catchings and Young, who played for former Duke guards and assistants Tommy Amaker and Chris Collins respectively, have at least a passing familiarity with Duke Basketball.

That’s a very different approach from what Mike Krzyzewski did. He had used transfers more often in recent years, but he never brought them in in groups like this.

The most basic things you need, really, are competent players and some depth and all of these guys qualify (though Johns is seen as a practice player and Reeves is expected to redshirt).

With Catchings and Grandison, Scheyer sort of has insurance as they could conceivably play three or possibly four positions. And notably, all four come in as at least upperclassmen (we’re not sure who could play as a grad student).

Of course the best players are going to be in the freshman class where everyone should be in the rotation except for the (likely) redshirt Reeves.

Scheyer has at least two point guards, three centers and five wings and that’s pretty good.

And best of all, he has several older players which a few months ago seemed unlikely. Things are looking fun in Durham.

Returnees

Jaylen Blakes 6-2 Jeremy Roach 6-2 Keenan Worthington 6-8

Freshmen

Tyrese Proctor 6-4 Kyle Filipowski 6-11 Dereck Lively 7-1 Jaden Schutt 6-4 Dariq Whitehead 6-6 Christian Reeves 6-10

Transfers