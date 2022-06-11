Duke Recruiting: Did The Final Piece Fall In Place Saturday?

With a Saturday commitment, Duke’s 2022-23 roster may be complete: Jordan Grandison, a 6-6 transfer from Illinois has decided to join the Blue Devils.

He also played at Holy Cross.

Grandison is a solid outside shooter which should really help. At Illinois, he averaged 7.1 ppg and 3.6 rpg and hit 41.0% on threes, which is pretty good. That’ll be a solid for Duke.

Toss in his experience, and suddenly Duke has not just a talented young roster but a fair amount of experience too - just not at Duke.