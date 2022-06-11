YouTube Gold: Hey Good Lookin’

American music is really world music. People came from all over, in vastly different circumstances from hopeful to desperate to nightmarish.

All those cultures brought music of their own and over the centuries different strands and peoples forged new things.

Take Hank Williams.

Born in Alabama in 1923, his primary influence when he was learning guitar was a blues musician named Rufus Payne.

Williams incorporated blues into his own country style and a lot of it bleeds right into rock and roll. His son, Hank Jr., says that Rock Around the Clock, the famous Billy Haley and the Comets song, is basically a reworking of Move it On Over, by the elder Williams. In the 1980’s, George Thorogood took Move It On Over and made it into a bluesy rock standard.

He had an enormous influence on country, bluegrass and, later of course, Rock and Roll.

In this performance at the Grand Ol’ Opry, Williams dedicates Hey Good Lookin’ to June Carter, who clearly adores him.

Williams passed away at just 29 in 1953. An alcoholic, he also suffered from spinabifida, which left him in pain for most of his life. You can imagine that in rural Alabama, there wasn’t much hope of medical help back then.

He’s left an indelible imprint in music and culture. His son, Hank Jr., has blazed a different but related path, and his granddaughter, Holly, is a brilliant singer and songwriter as well.