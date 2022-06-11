Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Boston Stumbles, Series Now Tied 2-2

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics missed a chance to grab a 3-1 lead in the 2022 NBA Finals, but Stephen Curry had something to do with that.

Curry, who played Duke when he was at Davidson and nearly led an upset, had 43 points on 14-26 from the floor. He also hit 7-14 for threes.

For his part, Tatum had a decent game with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but shot just 8-23.

He’s getting it from every direction right now so we’ll see how he responds in Game 5. The Celtics have grown immensely this year. Can they take the final step?