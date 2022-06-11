Duke Recruiting: Sean Stewart Is Looking Impressive

Jon Scheyer and Duke have put together a tremendous run in recruiting with the incoming class this fall and also 2023.

Of course Tyrese Proctor has reclassified from 2023 to 2022 but even so, Duke has a superb class coming in: Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart.

All of them are Five star recruits. You never know what that will mean exactly, but if you look at this footage from the Pangos All-American Camp, it’s hard not to be impressed.

A lot of times when you watch high school video, you have to squint a little to see the potential.

Not here.

Stewart is agile, aggressive and possibly physically more mature than the other guys in camp.

It’s hard to say from this.

What’s not hard to say is that he appears to be advanced compared to the other players. His skills are solid and physically he looks like an older player.

We respect analysts who can look at a kid who isn’t quite there yet and realize that he’s on the way. Most of us can’t do that.

In the case of Stewart, his game pretty much speaks for itself. He’s really impressive.