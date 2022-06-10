Grant Hill Picks His Top Five Blue Devils

Grant Hill, who has a new book out called “Game,” is in the news a lot right now. He’s talking about his book obviously and was at Duke where he was in Page Auditorium Wednesday.

He also was asked to pick his all-time Duke team recently as well.

As soon as we saw that, we knew he wouldn’t choose himself - not very Grant Hill like - but everyone else would.

So here’s who he did pick:

Christian Laettner

Johnny Dawkins

JJ Redick

Shane Battier

Jayson Tatum

We have immense respect for Tatum, but as Hill says near the end, he says he only looked at what guys did while they were at Duke. Tatum was good at Duke, but injuries slowed him down and his Duke career, while good, didn’t get to great. That would come later.

In order to take Tatum, Hill had to pass over guys like Bobby Hurley, Danny Ferry, Zion Williamson and Tyus Jones, who was a superb point guard. His one year at Duke was inarguably better than Tatum’s, not least of all because Jones led his team to a national championship.

He knows much more than we do, but that’s a hard sell.