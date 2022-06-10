 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Recruiting: Jacob Grandison Update

Things may be looking good for the Blue Devils

By JD King
When you’re trying to get info on a recruit, in this case a transfer, one of the best ways to do it is to go to other fan bases.

In the case of Jacob Grandison, he’s still considering at least Duke and Michigan, and this Michigan site is not optimistic:

“The Wolverines were among the teams still in the mix a few days after he entered the transfer portal and they still are. However, Grandison apparently has a strong interest in Duke and he’s taking a visit there today, and if the Blue Devils want him, my guess is he commits.“

Interestingly, Michigan is one of the schools pursuing Joey Baker and of course are also pursuing Grandison. Could they get both?

It would be an interesting twist.

