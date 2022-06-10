Dereck Lively Scores A Sweet NIL Deal

NIL continues to change college sports and for Duke, with such a big brand, it’s bound to be a huge deal, not least of all for new GM Rachel Baker

So maybe it’s no surprise that incoming Duke freshman Dereck Lively has a pretty cool deal going: he’s going to be on a Topps trading card.

Topps has signed deals with a lot of Power Conference schools and that means work for Baker.

Derrick Eiler, a Vice President with Topps’ parent company, said this: “We felt this was the perfect time to launch multiple, strategic college trading card programs that will allow current student-athletes to create new levels of direct engagement with fans across hundreds of the top programs nationwide. There are tremendous opportunities for this untapped area of the hobby and to expand further across the collegiate sports landscape.”

Things have changed so fast. It’s hard to believe that we’re still just at the start of this revolution.