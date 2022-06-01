 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trevor Keels Stays In The NBA Draft

Interesting but predictable development

By JD King
Winston-Salem State v Duke
 DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 30: Trevor Keels #1 of the Duke Blue Devils drives against Samage Teel #0 of the Winston-Salem State Rams at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 106-38.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

No surprise at this point of course: Duke freshmanTrevor Keels is keeping his name in the NBA Draft.

It’s pretty much what Duke players do of course. But is it the right decision?

Good question.

Basketball-wise it’s risky. He was almost universally advised to go back for another year and we see freshmen every year - meaning freshmen in the draft rather than just Duke players - getting awful advice.

We doubt that happened here. We’re guessing that Keels is following his dream and believes in himself. And he wouldn't be the first Duke player to work his way onto a team after a low draft spot or not being drafted at all.

So while his path is uncertain, he’s an impressive young man and we are pulling for him all the way.

In another development, Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, who considered transferring to Duke, is also staying in the draft, which may mean that Duke looks for one more perimeter player for next year.

