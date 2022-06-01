YouTube Gold: Michael Jordan In Barcelona

By 1992, Michael Jordan had established himself as the best player in the world. He had emerged quickly as a superb talent at UNC and was the third pick of the 1984 draft, but it’s safe to say that few people expected him to erupt the way he did as a rookie, not least of all Houston and Portland, who passed on Jordan in the draft.

Everyone wanted him to join the ‘92 Olympic team. It was the first time that professionals were allowed to play and that team was loaded. It had Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, John Stockton, Karl Malone and, of course Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

Bird was barely able to play though because of his back problems and Johnson returned for the Olympics after retiring in November in the early stages of the NBA season after announcing that he was HIV+.

Jordan came reluctantly, after some persuasion from his colleagues notably Johnson and the whole thing was a revelatory experience for Spain and the rest of the world.

Remember that in 1992, the Web was here but streaming video was assuredly not. Seeing Jordan on TV was fairly rare and now people outside the US could go see him play.

So it was a treat for people at the Olympics as Jordan provided his usual flair if not intensity.

It also helped to transform basketball in Europe.

The game had caught on but it rose to a new level as Europeans became increasingly passionate about basketball.

You could certainly argue that it would have happened anyway eventually but Jordan and the Dream Team did as much as anyone to change the European game. It wouldn't be too long before the Europeans would come to America and return the favor.