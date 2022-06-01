 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reports: Quin Snyder May Leave The Jazz

If he does, he’ll be able to pick his next job

By JD King
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Head coach Quin Snyder reacts as the Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter of Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. 
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It may come as a surprise to you - it did to us - that former Blue Devil Quin Snyder has coached the Utah Jazz for eight years.

Keeping in mind that he started at the bottom as an NBA coach - G League - and worked his way up, he’s coached professionals for a long time now.

And now it looks like there's a chance he might be done in Utah.

Widely respected in the league, Snyder apparently is uncertain about the future of the franchise. The popular theory is that Utah has to make a choice between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell since they allegedly don’t get on any more and either way would involve a major change and risk.

Or of course it’s possible that Snyder has been there for eight years and hasn’t had the tools to move the respected Jazz to the truly elite level.

They’re still negotiating so no one really knows what will happen yet but this seems reasonable: if Snyder stays, it’s because he thinks the Jazz will be contending.

