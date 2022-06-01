Coach K Speaks To PBS

We haven’t seen the video yet, but PBS posted an interview with former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski - transcript and video - and it’s going to be worth your time.

One revelation: Coach K says recruiting was what finally convinced him to retire. It just became too much:

“I have done what I wanted to do since I was 16. I wanted to be a coach. I have loved it. And in order to do something you love, sometimes, you have to do things you don’t like to get it done. I think I would still like to coach, but I wasn’t willing to put all the time and effort of all the recruiting. And the rapidity of it got too much.

“I mean, 47 years is pretty good.”

Which is reasonable if too bad. Maybe he wanted to go for 50. We’ll never know.

He makes other comments here about the NCAA having no leadership and that he’s not just done coaching, he’s done trying to help fix that. Hard to blame him - or anyone, really.

Anyway, watch or read. As always, his perspective is worth your time.

Incidentally, the interview is conducted by Duke alum Judy Woodruff.