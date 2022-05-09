Tre Jones’ Big Day

On Saturday, Tyus Jones and his Memphis Grizzlies had a tough game vs. the Golden State Warriors, who beat them senseless and possibly knocked star Ja Morant out for the fourth game and possibly longer.

Younger brother Tre probably had a much better day.

He came back to Duke and proposed to his long-time girlfriend Maddy Torres.

To judge from the picture in this article, he proposed within sight of Duke Chapel. Maybe they’ll get married there as well.

It’s been an eventful few years for Jones. He came to Duke in 2019 with Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, had two spectacular seasons and emerged as one of the finest on-ball defenders in Duke history, which is really saying something, given that Bobby Hurley, Billy King and Tommy Amaker preceded him.

Then he got drafted by the San Antonio Spurs and is establishing himself as a respected guard there as well.

His mother also overcame cancer, and cancer means exhaustion before triumph, if you are that lucky.

And now, before too long, he will get to introduce his wife to his mother.

Pretty good few years, really.