Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Boston, Memphis Lose

One blowout with a key injury and accusations and one controversial ending for the Duke Brotherhood in the NBA Playoffs Saturday night.

Golden State just laid waste to the young Memphis Grizzlies, 142-112, although Grizzlies star Ja Morant left with an injury. The Grizzlies thought that Warrior Jordan Poole grabbed his knee and wrenched it. This followed an accusation of dirty play against Memphis in the previous game, so this series is getting rather intense.

Tyus Jones came off the bench for two points and two assists in 13 minutes, but he’s basically Morant’s backup, so some nights he just won’t get many minutes.

That’s obviously not the case for Jayson Tatum, who has emerged as a real superstar. But Boston fell to Milwaukee 103-101 as the Bucks shut Tatum down, limiting him to 10 points on 4-19 from the floor.

The game ended in controversy as Boston’s Marcus Smart was fouled while attempting at three pointer - but it was ruled to be a non-shooting foul.

Smart made one free throw and missed the second intentionally. First he got an attempt and missed, then Robert Williams missed his attempt before Al Horford tipped it in, but that came after the buzzer.

So now the Warriors lead Memphis 2-1 and Milwaukee is up the same over Boston in the East.