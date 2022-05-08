Twitter Gold: Rich Strike Was Exactly That In The 2022 Kentucky Derby

Every so often in every sport, a lightning bolt strikes. Appalachian State knocking off Michigan in the Big House. Muhammad Ali stunning Sunny Liston. Duke shocking UNLV in the Final Four.
We had one of those moments on Saturday when Rich Strike, who wasn’t even in the Kentucky Derby field Friday, only getting in when another horse scratched, made a brilliant run down the stretch to catch and beat Epicenter and Zandon.
It was a shocking win that absolutely no one saw coming, certainly not the announcer who'd didn’t realize it was happening until it was all but over. And this angle shows what a phenomenal closing kick he had.
App State over Michigan? Buster Douglas? Duke over UNLV?
This was every bit of that, and maybe more.
- Smelling roses: Richard Dawson, Eric Reed, Rich Strike win big at Kentucky Derby
- Rich Strike, 80-1 Long Shot, Wins Kentucky Derby in Stunning Upset
- Rich Strike, an 80-1 shot, wins the Kentucky Derby in a stunner
- BOZICH | Rich Strike delivers an 80-to-1 Kentucky Derby miracle
- Rich Strike, 80-to-1 longshot, beats the field for historic win at the Kentucky Derby
- Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike: A longshot brings joy back to racing
- Rich Strike wins the 2022 Kentucky Derby: See photos from the race
- Sonny Leon, jockey who won Kentucky Derby with Rich Strike, raced Friday at Belterra Park
- In Result No One Saw Coming, Rich Strike’s Kentucky Derby Win Helps Redeem Racing
- What Is the Biggest Upset in Kentucky Derby History? Here’s Where Rich Strike Ranks
- Rich Strike delivers an 80-to-1 Kentucky Derby miracle
- Rich Strike crowned winner of 2022 Kentucky Derby
Loading comments...