Trevor Keels Update

At one point during the season, Duke’s Trevor Keels seemed like he would unquestionably be a first-round pick.

And indeed, as you probably know, he has entered his name in the draft, but many people think his stock has slipped.

CBS’s Kyle Boone said this after checking with his NBA contacts: “There’s buzz that Keels is considering a return to Duke, where he could build off a strong freshman season and potentially reestablish himself as a first-rounder for next year. If he leaves Duke he could wind up in the 25-35 range by the time the draft rolls around. He’s one I think NBA teams would like to get a closer look at perhaps in a different, more expanded role next season after some inconsistent play as a rookie, which has him just outside the top-40 outlook on the Big Board right now.”

You have to wonder if his knee injury cost him some momentum. People watch on TV and we see performers. We cannot feel and don’t often consider physical limitations because to us, these guys look like Greek Gods. How could they possibly be injured or limited by pain?

We don’t know either obviously, but it’s something to keep in mind.

June 1st is the final day to withdraw from the draft. If not this year, Keels will be there soon enough.