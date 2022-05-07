NBA Mock Drafts Update

We thought we’d take a look at a couple of mock drafts and see if anything had changed for Duke’s players. First thought, the draft order isn’t set until the draft lottery and these don’t all follow the current record-based order. And second, it’s all meaningless until the lottery. But that doesn't mean it can't be fun to think about. So here we go...
In the NBADraft.net version we see this:
- Paolo Banchero - #3 Detroit
- AJ Griffin - #8 New Orleans
- Mark Williams - #17 Houston
- Trevor Keels - #35 Orlando
- Wendell Moore - #36 Portland
Other ACC players
- Brady Manek - #48 Minnesota
- Kameron McGusty - #51 Golden State
- Jake LaRavia - #56 Dallas
- Keve Alıma - #57 Golden State
Here’s how Ricky O’ Donnell sees it for SBNation. First round only:
- Banchero - #1 Orlando
- Griffin - #5 Indiana
- Williams - #25 Dallas
Finally CBS Sports. Again, first round only:
- Banchero #2 Orlando
- Griffin #9 San Antonio
- Williams #15 Charlotte
