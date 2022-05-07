 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Mock Drafts Update

We look into three

By JD King
Continental Tire Challenge - Duke v Gonzaga
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Paolo Banchero #5 and Mark Williams #15 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrate on the court after the team’s 84-81 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs to win the Continental Tire Challenge at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
We thought we’d take a look at a couple of mock drafts and see if anything had changed for Duke’s players. First thought, the draft order isn’t set until the draft lottery and these don’t all follow the current record-based order. And second, it’s all meaningless until the lottery. But that doesn't mean it can't be fun to think about. So here we go...

In the NBADraft.net version we see this:

  • Paolo Banchero - #3 Detroit
  • AJ Griffin - #8 New Orleans
  • Mark Williams - #17 Houston
  • Trevor Keels - #35 Orlando
  • Wendell Moore - #36 Portland

Other ACC players

  • Brady Manek - #48 Minnesota
  • Kameron McGusty - #51 Golden State
  • Jake LaRavia - #56 Dallas
  • Keve Alıma - #57 Golden State

Here’s how Ricky O’ Donnell sees it for SBNation. First round only:

  • Banchero - #1 Orlando
  • Griffin - #5 Indiana
  • Williams - #25 Dallas

Finally CBS Sports. Again, first round only:

  • Banchero #2 Orlando
  • Griffin #9 San Antonio
  • Williams #15 Charlotte

