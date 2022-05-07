NBA Mock Drafts Update

We thought we’d take a look at a couple of mock drafts and see if anything had changed for Duke’s players. First thought, the draft order isn’t set until the draft lottery and these don’t all follow the current record-based order. And second, it’s all meaningless until the lottery. But that doesn't mean it can't be fun to think about. So here we go...

In the NBADraft.net version we see this:

Paolo Banchero - #3 Detroit

AJ Griffin - #8 New Orleans

Mark Williams - #17 Houston

Trevor Keels - #35 Orlando

Wendell Moore - #36 Portland

Other ACC players

Brady Manek - #48 Minnesota

Kameron McGusty - #51 Golden State

Jake LaRavia - #56 Dallas

Keve Alıma - #57 Golden State

Here’s how Ricky O’ Donnell sees it for SBNation. First round only:

Banchero - #1 Orlando

Griffin - #5 Indiana

Williams - #25 Dallas

Finally CBS Sports. Again, first round only: