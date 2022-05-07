Jeff Capel Lands A Pair Of Intriguing International Twins

Former Duke star and assistant Jeff Capel has had some bad times over the last couple of seasons. Other than maybe Jeff Bezos and Amazon, Covid did no one any favors, and certainly not Pitt basketball. Capel’s also seen some key transfers that probably had to happen but still presented major challenges.

So getting new talent in was really important. You never really know how players will work out. Highly rated Joey Beard was a bust at Duke while modestly rated Jordan Goldwire wildly exceeded expectations.

So far, Capel has brought in three transfers, 6-0 Nelly Cummings (Colgate), 6-7 Blake Hinson (Iowa State) and 6-11 forward Federiko Federiko (Northern Oklahoma College).

Now he has landed a pair of tall Spanish twins. Guillermo Diaz Graham, 6-11, and his brother Jorge, 6-10, committed this weekend.

We don’t know how good any of the big guys are, but at least now, along with John Hugley, he has options. At a minimum, they’ll push Hugley in practice. And it’s possible that one of them might really exceed expectations.

It’ll be interesting to watch Pitt develop this season.