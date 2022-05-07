 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jeff Capel Lands A Pair Of Intriguing International Twins

Twins are always interesting on a team

By JD King
/ new
ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 11: Head coach Jeff Capel of the Pittsburgh Panthers reacts following a play against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Former Duke star and assistant Jeff Capel has had some bad times over the last couple of seasons. Other than maybe Jeff Bezos and Amazon, Covid did no one any favors, and certainly not Pitt basketball. Capel’s also seen some key transfers that probably had to happen but still presented major challenges.

So getting new talent in was really important. You never really know how players will work out. Highly rated Joey Beard was a bust at Duke while modestly rated Jordan Goldwire wildly exceeded expectations.

So far, Capel has brought in three transfers, 6-0 Nelly Cummings (Colgate), 6-7 Blake Hinson (Iowa State) and 6-11 forward Federiko Federiko (Northern Oklahoma College).

Now he has landed a pair of tall Spanish twins. Guillermo Diaz Graham, 6-11, and his brother Jorge, 6-10, committed this weekend.

We don’t know how good any of the big guys are, but at least now, along with John Hugley, he has options. At a minimum, they’ll push Hugley in practice. And it’s possible that one of them might really exceed expectations.

It’ll be interesting to watch Pitt develop this season.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...