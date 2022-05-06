Poll Skewin’ Time!

We haven’t done a good poll skewin’ in a while but this one sounds good: Duke senior outfielder RJ Schreck is a finalists for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award. That gets voted on so you have a chance to help him get something cool.

We don’t know him but from what we see over at GoDuke.com, he sounds worthy:

Schreck, a native of Los Angeles, Calif., leads the Blue Devils at the plate in 2022. The 2021 third-team All-ACC and second-team ABCA All-Atlantic selection holds a .324 batting average, .414 on-base percentage and .556 slugging percentage. He has produced eight home runs, seven doubles, a triple and 28 RBIs. Schreck has shown his selectivity at the plate, earning 18 walks and six hit by pitch compared to just 19 strikeouts.

He entered the 2022 season named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list and a preseason third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Off the field, Schreck is a computer science major and is working towards minors in economics and cultural anthropology. He was named to the 2021 ACC All-Academic Baseball Team.

Currently he’s in fifth place but we can change that. Vote now!