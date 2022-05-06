Deuce Tatum Helps Crack Up The Celtics Locker Room

We’re guessing that not everyone in the world is a fan of former Duke star Jayson Tatum. Seems obvious. Not everyone was a Michael Jordan fan either.

However, we’re guessing that just about everyone is a fan of Deuce Tatum.

Tatum’s son, now four, has been a regular presence in Boston Garden for quite some time. He’s charmed people constantly because, well, he’s a cute kid who obviously has a strong bond with his dad.

We started to say his old man but of course Tatum is just 24.

Twitter loved him helping his dad stretch the other day and in this clip, Deuce is hanging in the locker room just hanging with the team.

When Celtics coach Ime Udoka walked by for a fist bump, Deuce said “buckets.” Udoka said “buckets on three. Ain’t everybody your daddy.”

The room erupted.

Deuce’s welcome presence isn’t exactly the same as Mike Krzyzewski weaving two generations of his family into Duke Basketball. We knew there was no way Coach K was going to leave Duke after a certain point because of his family’s involvement in the program.

Boston’s really smart to let Deuce be so involved. It won't necessarily matter if Tatum eventually gets an attractive offer somewhere else, but it’s making Boston home, even more so, and consequently harder to leave.