A Great Idea For College Basketball

We’ve talked for years about how college basketball needed to do something schedule-wise to shake things up. Our ideas centered around a pre-season or tournament holiday though.

The pre-season tournament would sort of get a group of Sweet Sixteen-level teams and let them duke it out to kick things off. Then a holiday tournament could do the same basic thing again, but to prep everyone for conference play.

The WAC Commissoner’s idea is better.

Brian Thornton proposes to make an alliance of non-power conferences and have teams schedule games in February. The teams would be paired up by a formula and then everyone would get one home and one away game.

It’s a great idea. It gives quality teams a chance to get quality wins to impress the committee, it will draw immense attention to the non-power leagues, will give people something actual to talk about beside tournament theorizing and should make a ton of TV money for the conferences with less clout.

Apparently he has several conferences interested already.

We really hope this happens. It would be a great thing for the sport.