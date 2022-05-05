JJ Redick Is A Rising Media Star

JJ Redick retired in September and his influence as a player ended. However, Redick has taken a non-traditional path to a media career, starting like Bill Simmons with a podcast, and his intelligence and candor have made him a star. He’s been in a couple of viral clips just this week.

Mostly it was his intense disagreement with Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo about Draymond Green (Russo wants Green to quit being so demonstrative).

But he also told Stephen A. Smith that his idea of the Lakers shopping LeBron James was not going to work and that NBA teams are built differently these days.

And then he slammed the Lakers for working with former coach Phil Jackson as they look for a new coach. Redick points out, reasonably, that Jackson didn’t exactly make great decisions with the Knicks, so why expect him to now?

On the other hand, he had a long personal relationship with Jeanie Buss so maybe she’s leaning on him a bit for her hire.

For better or worse.

Either way, Redick is proving to be a fearless presence on ESPN. More please.