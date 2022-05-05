K Retirement Update

What’s Mike Krzyzewski been up to since retirement?

Well, in a word (or two): puppy training.

Hi successor, Jon Scheyer, says that Coach K has been busy training Coach, the puppy that the team gave him at the basketball banquet. If you missed it somehow, Scheyer handed Coach K a puppy that immediately bonded with K by licking his face.

This was partly because Krzyzewski’s last dog, Blue died. It was a sweet thing to do but we might have named him something else since everyone who walks into Krzyzewski’s house is going to say “hi Coach,” and then confuse the little guy.

But we digress.

Scheyer says also that K is not hard to find and that he can get together with him when he wants.

We have to say, so far anyway, the succession plan has gone remarkable well. We’ll know more when the season starts, but so far, it’s looking pretty brilliant.