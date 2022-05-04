Jon Scheyer Talks About Taking The Reins And What He Sees Ahead

Jon Scheyer had his first major presser as Duke’s head coach and had some interesting comments. Here are a couple that caught our attention:

“My goal from the beginning was to think about October of 2022, to feel like we’re in a position to pursue a national championship. I think we’re on our way there. We’ve still got some work to do, but I think first and foremost, the thing that I love about the position we’re in is our roster. Getting a guy like Jeremy Roach back is really important. He’s going to be a leader for us [with] what he did in the NCAA Tournament. Joey Baker, Jaylen Blakes – I think the experience of those guys just from this past year will be really important for us.”

First, we love that he feels Duke is in a position to pursue a national championship, and he’s probably right.

Second, in the current environment, transfers are just so common and we thought there was a chance that Blakes might portal his way somewhere else. The portal has closed though, if we’re not mistaken, and Scheyer is clearly planning on having him. So that’s great.

He also said this: “It’s the best coaching staff you can have in college basketball. The different perspective that Mike [Schrage] and Jai [Lucas] bring along with Amile [Jefferson] and Chris [Carrawell], with the chemistry and cohesiveness that we’ve developed over this past year, and even more than that, is terrific. I’m really proud of the staff we have.”

We’ve mentioned this before: the pictures of Scheyer, C-Well, Jefferson and the recently departed Nolan Smith on a recruiting trip reminded us in a way of the Beatles. They were clearly enjoying being out on their own, being young and ready to take on the world. It’s one of our favorite things about the new staff.

He also said it was “silly” to think he would make major changes right away, and that he would be patient and see what needed to be done. That’s a smart answer.

He also said that he was very excited about adding Jai Lucas to the staff, that he had known him for a long time and added him partly for a different perspective. Which is also a smart answer.