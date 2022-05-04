Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson vs. Grayson, Round II

Round II of the Boston-Milwaukee series, aka Jayson vs. Grayson, goes to the Celtics.
Allen didn’t have a great offensive game with just five points in 28 minutes.
For his part, Tatum had 29 points on 10-20 from the floor. He also hit 5-10 on threes and 4-5 from the line. He also had eight assists and three steals.
Giannis had 28 points but he had to work for it: he was just 11-27 from the floor.
In the other Tuesday game, Memphis overcame Golden State 106-101 behind a spectacular outburst from Ja Morant, who went off for 47.
Tyus Jones had a more normal game. He played 21 minutes and had three points, two assists, two steals and two rebounds.
In Game 2, of course.
