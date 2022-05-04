Chris Carrawell Is Really, Really A Good Guy

We have talked before about how obvious to us it is that the new Duke coaching staff has great chemistry, comparing the vibe from some of the pictures this year to that of the Beatles.

That’s not literal, but if you see pictures of the Beatles when they first hit it big, they’re young, vital and charismatic. It oozes right off the screen. Those guys fell into the butter and were having the time of their lives.

That’s how we saw those pictures of Jon Scheyer, Chris Carrawell, Nolan Smith and Amile Jefferson on a recruiting trip. Those guys were enjoying themselves. Clearly they liked each other.

And here’s some evidence to back that impression. From who? Well, from Carrawell via David Thompson of the Fayetteville Observer:

“When [Scheyer] was like, ‘I’m going to be named,’ I ran around my front yard. I just took off because I was so excited...He’s already taken it up another level, and you know, he really cares about this program. Every day he’s been present, organized and a great leader. And I expect that to continue. He’s going to do a great job.”

How cool is it that he was that excited for someone else? We’ve always thought the world of C-Well. He was a wonderful player at Duke, he’s always been candid and unguarded, and in every way a good guy.

But that really is extraordinary, a higher definition of Brotherhood. Good things are coming with this staff.