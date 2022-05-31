Jeff Capel Update: A Quick Rebuild For Pitt?

Former Duke guard and assistant coach Jeff Capel hasn’t had the easiest time at Pitt. Last year he saw two talented players leave near the end of the season; this year, he has seen seven transfers.

We live in the age of the portal but even so, that’s a lot.

Fortunately, the portal door swings both ways and Capel has put together a promising Panthers roster.

John Hugley did not transfer and he’ll be one of the better big guys in the ACC.

Here are the new guys:

Guard Nelly Cummings from Colgate (grad student)

Guard Greg Elliott from Marquette (senior)

Blake Hinson from Iowa State (6-7, two years of eligibility)

Fede Federico from Northern Oklahoma (6-11, sophomore)

Toss in Jamarius Burton and Nike Sibande and that’s a solid six. Add William Jeffress and Nate Santos and that’s the makings of a competitive ACC team.