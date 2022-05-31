Jayson Tatum Gets Some Encouragement From The Greatest Celtic

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum had a great moment for himself and the Boston Celtics when he won the first Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals Award Sunday. It won’t always go to a Celtic, obviously, but the first one? That really is kind of cool.

You know what would be even cooler?

Getting the Bill Russell Award.

Presented to the Finals MVP, it would signal Tatum’s total ascent to the top of the sport. And you know who wants to see him get it?

Bill Russell.

With Red Auerbach gone since 2006, Russell is the de facto elder statesman and patriarch of the legendary franchise. And he tweeted this to Tatum: Congratulations to the #EasternConferenceFinals champions @celtics & to #JasonTatum for receiving the 1st ever LarryBird #ECFmvp award. Maybe soon the #BillRussellFinalsMVP award.

That’s really wonderful.

Not so wonderful?

Some Warriors fans, hoping to stir things up, dug up a tweet that Tatum did saying that Jabari Parker was better than Andrew Wiggins.

This was in 2012.

We understand finding stuff you can use - we’re Duke fans, come on - but Tatum was 14 when he made that tweet. It’s really kind of silly. Paying attention to someone - just about anyone - tweeted at 14 is pointless. Tatum can take care of himself, but a lot of people don’t share his station. It’s just bad form.