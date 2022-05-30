YouTube Gold: Larry Bird Being Funny

With the Boston Celtics back in the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, we thought it would be a great time to see some (you guessed it) Larry Bird footage.

Only it’s not game footage today.

Larry Bird had a reputation as one of the great trash talkers of all time. There are legions of stories from his contemporaries that are amazing, like him telling people exactly what he was going to do and then doing it, or tormenting rookies in various other ways.

This time, it’s about a less renowned but still impressive Bird talent. Normally taciturn and always guarded, Bird has also always had a tremendous sense of humor.

This video is a compilation of commercials, talk show appearances, award ceremonies and ragging on Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley.

Bird’s public persona has always been highly reserved if not suspicious so it’s nice to see his lighter side take the wheel and have some fun.