DBR Podcast #421 - A One And Done Draft!

On this episode of the DBR Podcast, we are drafting one-and-done teams from Duke history, and we have a special guest to help evaluate our picks. That guest is Mitch Davis, one of the winners of the BR bracket challenge this year.

Mitch won that crown by picking Kansas over Duke in the championship game, and he comes armed with great Duke Basketball and other college basketball stories that you won’t want to miss.

The eligible players for this draft are guys who went to Duke for one freshman season and then declared for the NBA draft. Here are the picks!

Sam

Zion Williamson Jahlil Okafor Jayson Tatum Gary Trent, Jr. Cam Reddish Corey Magnete Austin Rivers

Jason

Kyrie Irving RJ Barrett Brandon Ingram Justise Winslow Wendell Carter, Jr. Vernon Carey, Jr. Cassius Stanley

Donald

Marvin Bagley III Tyus Jones Paolo Banchero Luol Deng AJ Griffin Jabari Parker Trevon Duval

Email us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com or post on the forums to let us know you think won the draft, and we will be back again soon.