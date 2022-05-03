Zion Update: He’s Ready To Re-Up. The Pelicans? Well, Not Yet.

When he was asked about signing a contract extension the other day, former Duke star Zion Williamson said “[o]f course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough.”

It may not be as easy for the New Orleans Pelicans.

There’s no question that Williamson is a transcendent talent. He’s just other worldly. Everyone loves to see him because you just don’t know what he might do. He’s unbelievably unique.

But his health has obviously become an issue. He’s only played 85 games in his first three seasons, which works out to just about a third of the games he could have played in.

Pelicans exec David Griffin said the focus, for now, is on his health. Presumably if he gets a clean bill and is in great shape, the team would be excited.

If not? They may try for a trade, and that could get interesting.