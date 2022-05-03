Duke Recruiting: Baylor Scheierman In Play? (Update: Not Any More)

It’s hard to know anymore when roster building is done so check this out: South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman released his Final Five and Duke is on the list.

Scheierman, a 6-6 senior, is a terrific offensive player. He might fit in with Jon Scheyer’s new ideas on offense.

He’s ruled out Kentucky and Kansas, which is interesting.

Worth mentioning: his NIL agent is working closely with him and his target schools. If we had to guess, he’s probably looking for extended minutes, which would tend to push Duke down the list anyway. If, on the other hand NIL is his primary interest, then Duke might make sense simply because the school is so iconic.

Whatever he decides, it should be pretty soon.

Update: and it was soon: he has chosen Creighton, assuming he doesn’t stay in the draft.