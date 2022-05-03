Duke Recruiting: Baylor Scheierman In Play? (Update: Not Any More)

It’s hard to know anymore when roster building is done so check this out: South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman released his Final Five and Duke is on the list.
Scheierman, a 6-6 senior, is a terrific offensive player. He might fit in with Jon Scheyer’s new ideas on offense.
He’s ruled out Kentucky and Kansas, which is interesting.
Worth mentioning: his NIL agent is working closely with him and his target schools. If we had to guess, he’s probably looking for extended minutes, which would tend to push Duke down the list anyway. If, on the other hand NIL is his primary interest, then Duke might make sense simply because the school is so iconic.
Whatever he decides, it should be pretty soon.
Update: and it was soon: he has chosen Creighton, assuming he doesn’t stay in the draft.
- Aurora alum Scheierman narrows transfer list to five
- South Dakata State transfer Baylor Scheierman cuts list to 5 schools
- Arkansas Battles Duke Yet Again, This Time for Sharpshooter with Dicey Defensive Reputation
- Razorbacks make top 5 for Scheierman
- Former South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman cuts KU Jayhawks from transfer list
- Baylor Scheierman cuts Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Basketball from list
- South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman names Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke, Nebraska as finalists
- Huskers make next cut for top transfer target Scheierman
Loading comments...