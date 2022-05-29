Duke Recruiting: Xavier Booker Offered

Duke has driven Tom Izzo and Michigan State crazy for a long time. The Blue Devils have dominated the Spartans on the court and Mike Krzyzewski traditionally frustrated Izzo in recruiting wars.
is Jon Scheyer about to do it too?
Michigan State has been all-in on 5-star Xavier Booker (2023) for a good while but his rankings went from 91 to four in a heartbeat and now not just Duke but schools like Kansas are in it.
But Duke is the school that freaks Michigan State out like no other because Duke has given the Spartans a lot of trauma over the years.
A still-thin 6-10 out of Indianapolis, Booker has had an absolutely meteoric rise. Going from fringe Top 100 to Top 5 is a dramatic rise.
Duke’s 2023 class is already really good, but a versatile big man would be a very useful addition.
