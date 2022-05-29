After Injuries, Pelicans Not So Sure About Zion Williamson’s Extension

Former Duke star Zion Williamson is a brilliant talent but given his injuries, he may not have much leverage to negotiate an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says this:
“From what I have been told, the Pelicans, at this point, are not willing to offer [Williamson] a full five-year guaranteed deal. And a lot of it is flowing down from ownership. Gayle Benson, the owner, is also the owner of the New Orleans Saints. And I have been told they’re going to take a football-style, Saints-style mentality with this contract negotiation.
“They will offer him a huge contract but will not guarantee all of it. If Zion accepts those terms, he still protects himself, and maybe gets $100-plus million guaranteed, he signs, everything’s fine. If he doesn’t sign and wants the full guarantee, we could have some drama into the fall.”
The dilemma with Williamson is that while you can’t ignore the injury history, you really can’t ignore the talent. So if things don’t work out with the Pelicans, a lot of teams are going to make a run at him, including, possibly, the New Yorks Knicks for whom his good friends RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish currently toil.
- “I’m nervous as hell man.… Maybe he’s Joel Embiid” - Shannon Sharpe says he would give 1-time All-Star a max deal
- NBA Rumors: 2 Fresh Trades To Send Pelicans’ Zion Williamson To Knicks
- Pelicans unwilling to offer Zion Williamson a fully guaranteed deal?
- Pelicans currently not willing to offer Zion Williamson a fully guaranteed five-year deal
- Report: Pelicans to offer Zion Williamson large – but not fully guaranteed – contract extension
- Pelicans’ Zion Williamson cleared to play without restrictions
- Pelicans: What happens to Jaxson Hayes when Zion Williamson returns?
- Pelicans Fans Celebrate After Zion Williamson Gets Clearance To Play With No Restrictions
- “The Pelicans won’t offer Zion Williamson $186 million just to eat more cheeseburgers”
Loading comments...