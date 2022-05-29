Court Redesign Season Is Underway

We’re well into court redesign season, which has become one of our favorite parts of the off-season. Typically there are a few design disasters and a couple of home runs.

In some cases - we think Texas is on this list but not sure - schools are about to open whole new arenas which gives them the chance to think big.

And at Georgia State, with a new arena getting the finishing touches, they’ve done a beautiful job.

The Georgia State Convocation Center is not huge - it seats around 7,300 for basketball - but it’s beautifully designed. When you look at it, it doesn’t look like it would seat anywhere near that many, so there aren’t really any bad seats.

There’s also a large wall of windows to let in light which is great.

The color scheme works quite well too. It looks like they have learned the Cameron Lesson and are (presumably) putting the students on bleachers in one sections close to the court.

The court itself is a parquet design which plays nicely in the building. The floor is mercifully bare of secondary crap. There is a panther logo at center court and a conference logo and the school at the end zones. That’s it.

The whole thing is very well done. It looks like a great place to catch a game.