Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Miami Forces Game 7 In The East

Sunday could be epic

By JD King
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a foul call against him during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. 
Former Duke star Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had a great opportunity to wrap the Eastern Conference Finals up at home but couldn’t do it as Miami won 111-103.

Jimmy Butler had a tremendous game with 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, one of the best playoff performances in Miami history.

As for Tatum, he had an excellent game with 30 points on 9-12 overall and 4-7 on threes. He also grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists.

It was an excellent game but the standards in Boston are insanely high.

He has a chance to begin to put his name in the company of guys like Bill Russell, John Havlicek, Dave Cowens, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Kevin Garnett on Sunday.

