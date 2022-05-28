Duke Draft Notes & Links

With the draft drawing ever closer, we thought we’d do a run-down on what we know now.
Which, basically, is not a lot.
Obviously Paolo Banchero is a Top 3 pick, Top 4 at worst. He’s getting a lot of love lately, not that it matters really. The people who are picking have their own reasons for picking or not picking him (or picking someone else).
Still, it is nice to see people not just picking him apart and focusing on what a skilled overall player he is.
No new insights on Mark Williams, other than he is generally seen as a riser. We found a couple of profiles of AJ Griffin, a bit about Trevor Keels and his decision and one article suggesting that Wendell Moore could be a nice pick up for Miami in the second.
