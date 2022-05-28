Jayson Tatum’s Mom Goes After Kendrick Perkins

Jayson Tatum is having a banner year and when you realize that he’s still just barely 24, it’s even more impressive.

Of course nothing impresses everybody and there are always cranks and even people who, for whatever reason, just fundamentally dislike someone else. Who knows? But we all do it at times.

So while we can’t know what led Kendrick Perkins to say this - “Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple double of his career! Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win though. Carry on.”

Tatum noticed and tweeted back “Dive deeper.”

Thing is, his mom, Brandy, noticed too and she had a few words for Perk: “Under normal circumstances, I would GO IN and address how toxic and negative someone is regarding my son. It’s funny the games they comment on and the ones they refrain from. But then I googled this person’s career stats. This is a joke right? Carry on.”

In fairness, the famously gruff Perkins had a solid career and won two championships, one with Boston and one with Cleveland.

But maybe he learned a lesson: don’t mess with Mama Bear.