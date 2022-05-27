 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pelicans Fully Clear Zion Williamson

A nice bit of news as the playoffs move close to the final stage.

By JD King
New Orleans Pelicans v New York Knicks
 NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Well this is grand news: the New Orleans Pelicans have cleared former Duke star Zion Williamson for “unrestricted” activities.

That’s really great to hear. We missed him this past season; the league wasn’t nearly as fun without him.

The funny thing is, while he’s missed a lot of games, he’s still just 21. People were unnecessarily harsh on him in our opinion. We’d love it if he just shut everyone up with his play next season. Also, New Orlean is, as we saw at the end of the season, coming on. A healthy Williamson really changes things.

