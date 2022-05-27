Pelicans Fully Clear Zion Williamson

Well this is grand news: the New Orleans Pelicans have cleared former Duke star Zion Williamson for “unrestricted” activities.
That’s really great to hear. We missed him this past season; the league wasn’t nearly as fun without him.
The funny thing is, while he’s missed a lot of games, he’s still just 21. People were unnecessarily harsh on him in our opinion. We’d love it if he just shut everyone up with his play next season. Also, New Orlean is, as we saw at the end of the season, coming on. A healthy Williamson really changes things.
