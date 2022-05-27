Champion’s Classic Moved Back

Duke has more or less opened the season for some time with the Champion’s Classic. This past season, for instance, the Blue Devils started the season with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Next season’s Champion’s Classic probably won’t be as early. Well, it can’t be: the event has been moved back to November 15th so it won’t conflict with Election Day or possibly the week or so after that we’ll spend screaming insults at each other.

No matter when it is, it’s going to be a really, really interesting game because of the inevitable selling point: the grizzled old two-time national champion - heck, defending national champion - Bill Self vs. The Young Heir, Jon Scheyer.

And inevitably, a lot of pressure is going to seek out Scheyer and a narrative will try to form, already is in fact: before the game it’ll just be CAN HE LIVE UP TO THE OLD MAN’S STANDARD?

If Duke wins, it’ll be okay, fine, Duke won.

And if Duke loses it’ll be BREAKING: SCHEYER IS NOT COACH K.

We know how Krzyzewski would have reacted to any of these situations, particularly the pressure. It’ll be interesting to see what Scheyer does.