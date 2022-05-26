 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Tatum, Celtics Close to Clinching vs. Miami

As the Celtics are one game from the Finals.

By JD King
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five
 MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 25: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics took it to Miami for the second straight game although it wasn’t a wire-to-wire blowout. But still, Boston was by far the better team.

The game was 59-58 near the end of the third and from there, the Celtics just ran all over Miami. The C’s outscored the Heat 34-22 the rest of the way.

We haven’t seen this mentioned anywhere, but after scoring 41 and 29 points in the first two games, a total of 70, Jimmy Butler has scored 8, 6 and 13 in the last three.

That's a total of 27. He’s scored less in the last three than he did in Game 2.

For his part, Tatum barely missed a triple double, finishing with 22 points, 12 boards and nine assists.

With the win, Boston goes up 3-2 and has a chance to finish the series at home on Friday.

