Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Tatum, Celtics Close to Clinching vs. Miami

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics took it to Miami for the second straight game although it wasn’t a wire-to-wire blowout. But still, Boston was by far the better team.
The game was 59-58 near the end of the third and from there, the Celtics just ran all over Miami. The C’s outscored the Heat 34-22 the rest of the way.
We haven’t seen this mentioned anywhere, but after scoring 41 and 29 points in the first two games, a total of 70, Jimmy Butler has scored 8, 6 and 13 in the last three.
That's a total of 27. He’s scored less in the last three than he did in Game 2.
For his part, Tatum barely missed a triple double, finishing with 22 points, 12 boards and nine assists.
With the win, Boston goes up 3-2 and has a chance to finish the series at home on Friday.
- Jayson Tatum reveals the truth about his scary shoulder injury.
- Jayson Tatum second-youngest after Kobe Bryant to 1,500 points in playoffs
- Why Jayson Tatum believes Celtics 3-2 lead in East Finals feels different: ‘We’ve been through tough times’
- Jayson Tatum said Celtics discussed ‘how much does it mean to us’ before big 2nd half in Game 5
- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown share Celtics’ mindset for Game 6 vs. Heat
- Jayson Tatum becomes the second-youngest player ever to reach 1500 career playoff points
- Jayson Tatum achieves a feat that only Kobe Bryant has accomplished.
- Celtics vs. Heat score, takeaways: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum take over the second half in Boston’s Game 5 win
- Jayson Tatum Falls Short Of Triple-Double Versus Heat
Loading comments...