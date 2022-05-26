Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Tatum, Celtics Close to Clinching vs. Miami

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics took it to Miami for the second straight game although it wasn’t a wire-to-wire blowout. But still, Boston was by far the better team.

The game was 59-58 near the end of the third and from there, the Celtics just ran all over Miami. The C’s outscored the Heat 34-22 the rest of the way.

We haven’t seen this mentioned anywhere, but after scoring 41 and 29 points in the first two games, a total of 70, Jimmy Butler has scored 8, 6 and 13 in the last three.

That's a total of 27. He’s scored less in the last three than he did in Game 2.

For his part, Tatum barely missed a triple double, finishing with 22 points, 12 boards and nine assists.

With the win, Boston goes up 3-2 and has a chance to finish the series at home on Friday.