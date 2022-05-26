Trevor Keels Update

Here’s CBS’s Kyle Boone’s take on Trevor Keels as he goes through the draft process. It’s fair now to say he has low odds of going in the first round but Boone thinks that he could get a second-round guaranteed contract.

He also thinks he’d do well to go back for another year - a lot of people seem to agree - but that Keels will probably stay in.

Here’s what he had to say:

“With Keels, my sense is that he is more likely to leave school than not. But my read on his draft prospects is that he’d benefit more by another year in college and potentially reap significant financial benefits in doing so, presuming good health. He’s still only 18 years old, could spend one more season at Duke in a more prominent role, and in doing so could really showcase — consistently — what he can do at the college level while proving to NBA teams his real value.”