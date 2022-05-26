NIL And Duke Will Scare Some Programs To Death

We talked a while back - well, several times really - about how NIL would be a major asset for Duke.

This article about NIL, Duke and Jon Scheyer picks up on that. Scheyer puts it this way:

“[A]ll in all, if it’s done right, this is better. And you have to be thoughtful, and we have to make sure we’re still, you know, valuing the right things, but our students and our student-athletes deserve the opportunity to make their name, to make money off name, image, and likeness. They deserve to have their choice [of] where they want to be.

“And so, for us, we look at it as an opportunity. And I’m not going to speak for what other coaches feel or what they’re doing, but I can tell you that’s how we’re approaching it. And we’re really excited about this next chapter and new era of college basketball.”

When you match the biggest brand in the sport with NIL, not to mention the ancillary benefits of networking, superb health care (think of it as insurance) and more, it’s bound to be a really intriguing idea for a young player.