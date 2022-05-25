 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jayson Tatum Named First-Team All-NBA

A tremendous honor for the former Blue Devil

By JD King
2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
 BOSTON, MA - MAY 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics prepares for the game against the Miami Heat during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum has been coming on as an elite NBA star for some time and that rise was cemented Tuesday when he was named as a first-team All-NBA player.

Tatum was joined by Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker.

What’s striking is that no one is over 27. Also striking: three of the five are internationals.

And one more thing worth noting: LeBron James was just third team. Just as Tatum is rising, James is declining.

