Jayson Tatum Named First-Team All-NBA

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum has been coming on as an elite NBA star for some time and that rise was cemented Tuesday when he was named as a first-team All-NBA player.
Tatum was joined by Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker.
What’s striking is that no one is over 27. Also striking: three of the five are internationals.
And one more thing worth noting: LeBron James was just third team. Just as Tatum is rising, James is declining.
