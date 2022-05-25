Jayson Tatum Named First-Team All-NBA

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum has been coming on as an elite NBA star for some time and that rise was cemented Tuesday when he was named as a first-team All-NBA player.

Tatum was joined by Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker.

What’s striking is that no one is over 27. Also striking: three of the five are internationals.

And one more thing worth noting: LeBron James was just third team. Just as Tatum is rising, James is declining.