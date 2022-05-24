 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Tatum And The Celtics Steamroll Miami In Game 4

And tie the series back up 2-2

By JD King
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Four
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass against Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtic teammates have had an up-and-down series against the Miami Heat. Game 1 was a road loss; game 2 a road blowout. Game three was a home loss where Tatum scored just 10 points.

And Game 4?

Game 4 was a beatdown that, we’re guessing, warmed the heart of old Celtics Bill Russell, Dave Cowens, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Kevin Garnett.

Boston went up 18-1 and never looked back. The Celtics held Miami’s starters to 18 points, which is incredible.

And for his part, Tatum scored 31 on 8-16 from the floor. He also had eight boards and five assists.

The series, now tied 2-2, resumes on Wednesday in Miami.

