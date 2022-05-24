Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Tatum And The Celtics Steamroll Miami In Game 4

Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtic teammates have had an up-and-down series against the Miami Heat. Game 1 was a road loss; game 2 a road blowout. Game three was a home loss where Tatum scored just 10 points.

And Game 4?

Game 4 was a beatdown that, we’re guessing, warmed the heart of old Celtics Bill Russell, Dave Cowens, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Kevin Garnett.

Boston went up 18-1 and never looked back. The Celtics held Miami’s starters to 18 points, which is incredible.

And for his part, Tatum scored 31 on 8-16 from the floor. He also had eight boards and five assists.

The series, now tied 2-2, resumes on Wednesday in Miami.