Wendell Carter Sounds Excited About The Draft And Orlando’s Future

Former Blue Devil Wendell Carter has had to spend too much time in the post in his short NBA career, but that could change soon and he seems pleased about that and Orlando’s future in general.
Many believe that Orlando is leaning towards taking Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren with the #1 pick.
It would probably mean that Orlando, already having Cаrter, Mo Bаmbа, Bol Bol, Moe Wаgner, Franz Wagner аnd Robin Lopez, would have to shed some bigs, possibly Lopez, who is 34, and Bol Bol, who hasn’t made much of an impact.
But that’s okay.
Orlando has an excellent young core with Carter, the Wagner brothers, Jonathan Isaac, assuming he comes back from his
ACL hamstring injury, Jalen Suggs, RJ Hampton, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke and others.
It’s hard to see Carter, who has really come on and who is signed through 2026, going anywhere. He’ll still probably be inside more than he needs to be, even if Holmgren is Orlando’s pick. But Holmgren will play and he’ll get stronger as time goes on. And the two of them defending the lane?
Terrifying.
