Some Possible Transfer Choices For Joey Baker

We’re not buying most of these though

By JD King
Florida State v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 19: Jalen Warley #1 of the Florida State Seminoles looks to pass as he drives against Joey Baker #13 of the Duke Blue Devilsduring the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 88-70.
Here’s an article about where Joey Baker might go for his transfer destination. As you probably know, he announced recently that he plans to leave Duke.

The writers suggest some higher end schools, starting with Auburn and Gonzaga.

We could see Gonzaga but Auburn? Doesn’t seem like a great fit.

Closer to home, they suggest Louisville and Pitt. Either way he gets a Duke connection - Nolan Smith at Louisville or Jeff Capel at Pitt. Makes sense in a way.

Michigan State? Purdue? Seton Hall? St. John’s?

All of this looks at places where he might fit, but none really take into account one possible major factor, which is playing time.

If that turns out to be a priority, then he’ll probably transfer down to somewhere perhaps like Butler, Wichita State or, for all we know, Oregon State.

Obviously he knows what he’s after and we’ll know soon too.

