Duke Recruiting: Caleb Foster Update

With Steve Smith retiring at Oak Hill, he’s on the move

By JD King
2021 Hoophall West - AZ Compass v Oak Hill Academy
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Caleb Foster #3 of the Oak Hill Academy Warriors handles the ball against Dylan Andrews #4 of the AZ Compass Dragons during the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Duke commit Caleb Foster, who played at Oak Hill last year, is transferring: he’s off to Notre Dame High, in Sherman Oaks, California, where he’ll again team with fellow Oak Hill transfer Mercy Miller, son of rapper Master P.

They may have opted to transfer since Oak Ridge coach Steve Smith is retiring.

Both apparently just showed up at their new school and said they wanted to transfer. Here’s what coach Matt Sargeant says:

“They just showed up one day [in March] unannounced on campus. They explained they had done the prep school thing and were looking for a regular high school experience and wanted to come to California. Academics was the prime mover. Having [Gonzaga commit] Dusty [Stromer] obviously helps, playing in the Mission League helps and Sierra Canyon joining helps.”

It’s going to be a loaded league. Aside from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, the Mission League also boasts highly regarded Harvard-Westlake and Sierra Canyon, where Bronny James plays. So Foster and Miller should have fun.

