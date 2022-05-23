YouTube Gold: Andrew Wiggins Gets A Legacy Dunk

Sometimes you see a dunk that people talk about for years. Vince Carter had one over 7-2 Frenchman Frederick Weiss that the French press called “le dunk de la mort.” Dr. J’s Cradle Dunk is legendary. Shaquille O’Neal collapsed a backboard - as in broke the hydraulics.

Closer to home, Duke fans will remember Dahntay Jones’s pushup dunk and Zion Williamson’s 360.

They’re not common though and like a lot of things, you have to wait to see if it stands the test of time.

Which brings us to Andrew Wiggins.

Still just 27, Wiggins, son of former Clemson and Florida State guard Mitchell Wiggins, has been a bit of a disappointment in the NBA. He’s hugely athletic but until he got to Golden State, he was often seen as underperforming, a funny thing to say about #1 draft pick and the Rookie of the Year.

He’s been a major asset to the Warriors since being traded in 2020 and has been even more valuable with a healthy Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

And Sunday he had what could be a career defining dunk over no less than Luca Doncic.

Doncic is a brilliant basketball players, but he’s not going to stop many dunks and he didn’t stop this one. Then again, not many people could have.