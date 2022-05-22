Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum, Boston Fall To Miami In Game Three

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics fell to Miami in Game 3.

Tatum, perhaps echoing his college coach the recently retired Mike Krzyzewski who used the term on a semi-regular basis, called the loss “unacceptable.”

And for Tatum, it surely must be: he scored just 10 points, shooting 3-14 overall and 1-7 on threes.

He also had six turnovers.

Boston made a solid comeback but before that happened, Miami was just killing them. And even after they did come back to cut the lead to one with 2:40 left, Miami outscored them 16-11 in the closing minutes

Tatum’s ascent to the very top of the sport is looking a bit more complicated, and it’s being complicated by Miami’s superb defense.

One hopes Boston can get it together in Game 4.