Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum, Boston Fall To Miami In Game Three

Not quite a shining moment for Tatum

By JD King
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 21: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics lies on the court after a possible injury in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 21, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. 
Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics fell to Miami in Game 3.

Tatum, perhaps echoing his college coach the recently retired Mike Krzyzewski who used the term on a semi-regular basis, called the loss “unacceptable.”

And for Tatum, it surely must be: he scored just 10 points, shooting 3-14 overall and 1-7 on threes.

He also had six turnovers.

Boston made a solid comeback but before that happened, Miami was just killing them. And even after they did come back to cut the lead to one with 2:40 left, Miami outscored them 16-11 in the closing minutes

Tatum’s ascent to the very top of the sport is looking a bit more complicated, and it’s being complicated by Miami’s superb defense.

One hopes Boston can get it together in Game 4.

